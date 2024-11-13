News & Insights

Stocks

Gold 50 Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

November 13, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

Gold 50 Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Robert G. Reynolds, who has increased his holdings by acquiring 82,060 shares. These shares were issued in lieu of his director fees, bringing his total stake to 832,060 shares. This move reflects a strategic alignment of interests between the director and the company’s shareholders.

For further insights into AU:G50 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.