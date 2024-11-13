Gold 50 Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Gold 50 Ltd. (AU:G50) has released an update.

Gold 50 Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Robert G. Reynolds, who has increased his holdings by acquiring 82,060 shares. These shares were issued in lieu of his director fees, bringing his total stake to 832,060 shares. This move reflects a strategic alignment of interests between the director and the company’s shareholders.

