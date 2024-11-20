News & Insights

Golconda Gold Welcomes Founder Ravi Sood as CEO

November 20, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Galane Gold (TSE:GG) has released an update.

Golconda Gold Ltd. has announced the retirement of CEO Nicholas Brodie, with founder and former CEO Ravi Sood stepping back into the role. The company, known for its gold mining operations in South Africa and New Mexico, aims to leverage Sood’s extensive experience to continue expanding its production capabilities.

