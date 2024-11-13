Golconda Gold Sees Boost in Production and Revenue

Galane Gold (TSE:GG) has released an update.

Golconda Gold reported a significant increase in gold production and revenue for Q3 2024, with a 50% rise in gold production and a 48% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company also achieved a 14% reduction in operating cash costs per ounce, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

