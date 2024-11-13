News & Insights

Stocks

Golconda Gold Sees Boost in Production and Revenue

November 13, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galane Gold (TSE:GG) has released an update.

Golconda Gold reported a significant increase in gold production and revenue for Q3 2024, with a 50% rise in gold production and a 48% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company also achieved a 14% reduction in operating cash costs per ounce, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

For further insights into TSE:GG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.