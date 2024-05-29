News & Insights

Golconda Gold Reports Strong Growth in Q1 2024

Galane Gold (TSE:GG) has released an update.

Golconda Gold Ltd. has reported a productive first quarter for 2024 with a 33% increase in mined ore and a 15% increase in gold production, leading to a 16% revenue boost compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the company has secured a $5 million investment from Empress Royalty Corp. for its Galaxy mine, funding the purchase and refurbishment of mining equipment to enhance production capacity. The financial growth and strategic investments position Golconda Gold for sustained progress in gold production over the next year.

