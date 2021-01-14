Golar LNG's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Golar LNG Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: GMLPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.34% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GMLPP was trading at a 1.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.35% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GMLPP, showing historical dividend payments on Golar LNG Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units:

In Thursday trading, Golar LNG Ltd's 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (Symbol: GMLPP) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLNG) are off about 0.3%.

