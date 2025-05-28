Golar LNG Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates, Lags on Revenues

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents but declined year over year. Revenues of $62.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.5 million. The top line declined 3.8% year over year.

In March 2025, GLNG signed finance lease agreements with a consortium of Chinese leasing companies. The sale-leaseback facility is valued at around $1.2 billion. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, which include the completion of documentation and the receipt of third-party approvals. The facility is anticipated to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

With a tenure of 12 years, the sale and leaseback facility features a 17-year amortization profile, during which quarterly repayment installments will be made throughout the lease period. On the completion and repayment of the existing debt facility, Gimi MS Corporation is anticipated to generate net proceeds of almost $530 million. This amount includes the release of existing interest rate swaps.

GLNG is hopeful of gaining 70% of these proceeds, which is equivalent to almost $371 million. Golar LNG has also progressed with a rating process to further evaluate debt optimization alternatives for the vessel during the reported quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.9 million declined 36% year over year.

GLNG exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $521.43 million compared with $566.38 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 24% to $1.49 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a first-quarter 2025 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3.

As of March 31, 2025, 104.7 million shares are issued and outstanding.

Q1 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to GLNG's Industry

Vista Energy S.A.B. de CV’s VIST reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. However, the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s 49 cents.

The leading independent oil and gas producer’s quarterly revenues of $438 million significantly increased from $317 million in the year-ago period. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million.

Eni S.p.A E reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 92 cents per American Depository Receipt, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.04.

Total quarterly revenues of $24.2 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.3 billion. The top line, however, declined from $25.2 billion a year ago.

