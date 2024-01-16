Golar LNG Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.34, changing hands as low as $22.25 per share. Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.62 per share, with $25.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.27.
