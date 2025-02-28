Golar LNG Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2024 results wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents and declined year over year.

Revenues of $65.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69 million. The top line declined 17.8% year over year.

In December 2024, GLNG completed the purchase of all remaining third-party minority ownership interests in FLNG Hilli for $60 million in cash. The deal included a total of 5.45% common units, 10.9% Series A shares and 10.9% Series B shares. The deal was equivalent to almost 8% of the full FLNG capacity. The deal closure marks Golar LNG’s 100% economic interest in FLNG Hilli. The acquisition is accretive to Golar LNG’s cash flow and adjusted EBITDA backlog.

In January 2025, GLNG inked a deal to sell its non-core 23.4% interest in Avenir. The deal was completed in February 2025 upon receipt of $39 million of net proceeds.

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.2 million declined 48% year over year.

GLNG exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $566.38 million compared with $732.06 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 24% to $1.51 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a fourth-quarter 2024 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around March 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, 104.5 million shares were issued and outstanding.

Currently, GLNG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past year, shares of GLNG have gained 89.2% against the industry’s loss of 22.9%.



Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.85 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. Earnings increased 44.5% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

DAL’srevenues of $15.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion and increased 9.4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.44 billion, up 5.7% year over year. Passenger revenues, which accounted for 82.4% of total revenues, increased 5% year over year at $12.82 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT ) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. However, the bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3.15 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion but declined 4.8% year over year. The decline was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues and yield pressure in its Intermodal segment.

JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $2.78 billion, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% from the year-ago reported quarter. Total operating income for the reported quarter increased 2% year over year to $207 million.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) reported solid fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 40-50 cents.

ALK’s bottom line benefitted from solid revenue growth, cost and operational performance throughout the quarter and holiday travel periods. ALK also benefitted from a renegotiation of certain interest payments and favorability in its fourth-quarter tax rate.

ALK’s operating revenues of $3.53 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. The top line jumped 38.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 89.9% of the top line and increasing 37% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

