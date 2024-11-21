Golar LNG Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Match Estimates

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. However, the company’s bottom line declined year over year.

Revenues of $64.8 million met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined 4% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $59 million declined 21% year over year.

GLNG exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $732.06 million compared with $527.59 million at the end of the prior quarter.

GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 25% to $1.46 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a third-quarter 2024 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around Dec. 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 25, 2024.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, 104.0 million shares were issued and outstanding. Of the $150.0 million approved share buyback scheme, $74.1 million remains available.

Currently, GLNG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

So far this year, shares of GLNG have gained 56.5%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 20.2%.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DALreported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

DAL’s revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’sJBHT third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3.07 billionsurpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. The downfall was caused by 5% and 6% decreases in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload, respectively; declines in load volume of 10% and 6% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services, respectively; and 6% fewer stops in Final Mile Services. These were partially offset by JBI load growth of 5%, which included growth in the transcontinental and eastern networks and a 3% increase in revenue per load in ICS. JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, decreased less than 1% from the year-ago quarter.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL posted third-quarter 2024 EPS (excluding 43 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.33, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10. Earnings decreased 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL’s operating revenues of $14.84 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.76 billion. The top line increased 2.5% year over year due to upbeat air travel demand. This was driven by a 1.6% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.3% of the top line) to $13.56 billion. Almost 45,559 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the third quarter, up 2.7% year over year.

