Golar LNG Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

Quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents and increased year over year. Revenues of $137.55 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.3 million and improved 120% year over year.

Golar LNG Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Golar LNG Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Golar LNG Limited Quote

Adjusted EBITDA of $105.57 million improved 158% year over year.

GLNG exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.01 billion compared with $1.15 billion at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 81% to $2.70 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a first-quarter 2026 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1. As of March 31, 2026, GLNG had 101.8 million shares issued and outstanding.

Currently, GLNG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to GLNG's Industry

BP plcBP reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.24 per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents.

As of March 31, 2026, BP reported $35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its long-term debt totaled $25.3 billion.

Eni S.p.A.E reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 81 cents per American Depository Receipt, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

As of March 31, 2026, Eni had a long-term debt of €21.7 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of €8.3 billion.

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