Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.09, the dividend yield is 3.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMLP was $2.09, representing a -80.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.66 and a 60.77% increase over the 52 week low of $1.30.

GMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports GMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.94%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

