Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GMLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMLP was $3.44, representing a -52.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.20 and a 164.62% increase over the 52 week low of $1.30.

GMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). GMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.47%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

