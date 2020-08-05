Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.99% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.61, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMLP was $2.61, representing a -77.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.63 and a 100.77% increase over the 52 week low of $1.30.

GMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). GMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports GMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.93%, compared to an industry average of -37%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

