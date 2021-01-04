Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.9%

Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $2.37 –$3.00 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Thursday.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Golar LNG Partners currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Golar LNG Partners LP Price



Golar LNG Partners LP price | Golar LNG Partners LP Quote

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry may consider Sprague Resources LP SRLP, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

