Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A -65% Share Price Gain

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Regrettably, the share price slid 65% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Because Golar LNG made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Golar LNG grew revenue at 26% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 18% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GLNG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Golar LNG shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Golar LNG better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Golar LNG that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

