Golar LNG Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassed the same.

Quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents and remained flat year over year. Revenues of $132.8 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.1 million and improved 101% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $91 million improved 54% year over year.

GLNG exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.15 billion compared with $611.17 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 80% year over year to $2.72 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a fourth-quarter 2025 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9.

GLNG repurchased and canceled 1.1 million shares during the fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price of $37.76 per share under its $150.0 million share buyback program. As a result, $109 million shares remains available for repurchase. As of Dec. 31, 2025, 101.3 million shares are issued and outstanding.

Currently, GLNG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Q4 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to GLNG's Industry

Chevron Corporation CVX reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.52, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 5.56%.

CVX’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 2.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS is pegged at $6.66, indicating a year-over-year decline of 8.64%.

BP plc BP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago reported figure of 44 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $47.7 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.9 billion and declined from $48.1 billion reported a year ago.

The strong quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to an increase in oil-equivalent production volumes and higher realized refining margins. However, lower liquid price realization partially offset the positives.

