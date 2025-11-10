Golar LNG Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the same.

Quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents and declined year over year. Revenues of $122.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.4 million and improved 89% year over year.

Golar LNG Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Golar LNG Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Golar LNG Limited Quote

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.42 million improved 41% year over year.

GLNG exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $611.17 million compared with $783.42 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 38% year over year to $2.02 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a third-quarter 2025 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around Nov. 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 17.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, 102.4 million shares are issued and outstanding. On Nov. 4, 2025, GLNG’s board approved a new $150 million share buyback program. The previous buyback program was fully utilized when the company repurchased and subsequently canceled 2.5 million shares in conjunction with the convertible bond offering in June 2025.

Currently, GLNG carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Deals & Contracts Signed by GLNG

On Oct. 23, 2025, Golar LNG announced that all conditions precedent and customary closing conditions had been fulfilled for its 20-year charter agreement with Southern Energy S.A. (“SESA”) in Argentina. The charter covers Golar’s 3.5 MTPA MK II floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit, marking a major milestone following the execution of definitive agreements on May 2, 2025, and the Final Investment Decision on Aug. 6, 2025. The deal secures an estimated $8 billion in net earnings backlog over the contract period—equivalent to approximately $400 million in annual EBITDA for Golar LNG, before commodity exposure and inflationary adjustments.

Golar GLNG is actively involved with the GTA partners to generate value-enhancing initiatives for the GTA project. Gimi MS Corporation is in progressive stages of entering into a new credit approved $1.2 billion bank financing agreement for Gimi. The facility is expected to be completed within the fourth quarter of 2025.

Golar LNG has entered into contracts with the three relevant shipyards for MKI, MKII and MKIII FLNG designs to obtain updated pricing, delivery and payment terms for a contemplated 4th FLNG order.

Q3 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to GLNG's Industry

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.VIST reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s 55 cents.

The leading independent oil and gas producer’s quarterly revenues of $706 million significantly increased from $462 million in the year-ago period. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $663 million.The strong quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to increased production levels driven by the strong productivity of wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste and La Amarga Chica.

Chevron CorporationCVX reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

CVX’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 4.91%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.29, indicating a year-over-year decline of 27.46%.

