Golar LNG Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Beats on Revenues

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassed the same.

Quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents and declined year over year. Revenues of $75.7 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.3 million and improved 17% year over year.

In June 2025, FLNG Gimi achieved Commercial Operations Date, reflecting the start of the 20-year lease term with BP under the Lease and Operate Agreement. Gimi is now in the process of offloading its eighth cargo.

On Aug. 6, 2025, SESA reached Final Investment Decision for the charter of Golar’s 3.5 MTPA MKII FLNG, per the terms of the definitive agreements executed by SESA and Golar in May 2025. Subject to regulatory conditions and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the MKII charter is anticipated to be completed by 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.25 million declined 16% year over year.

GLNG exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $783.42 million compared with $521.43 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 71% year over year to $2.05 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a second-quarter 2025 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around Sept. 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 26.

As of June 30, 2025, 102.3 million shares are issued and outstanding.

Q2 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to GLNG's Industry

Vista Energy S.A.B. de CV’s VIST reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s 74 cents.

Quarterly revenues increased to $610.5 million from $396.7 million in the year-ago period. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592 million.

ExxonMobil XOM reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.64 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago level of $2.14. ExxonMobil’s total quarterly revenues of $81.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.8 billion. The top line decreased from the year-ago figure of $93.1 billion.

