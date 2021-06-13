Golar LNG Limited's (NASDAQ:GLNG) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. The US$1.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$274m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$176m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Golar LNG's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Golar LNG, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$83m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Golar LNG's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Golar LNG is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Golar LNG's case is 55%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

