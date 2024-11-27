Golar LNG Highlights 2024 Performance and Project Risks

Golar LNG (GLNG) has released an update.
Golar LNG Limited has released its operating and financial review for the first nine months of 2024, showcasing key developments and financial performance. The company is actively involved in several strategic projects, including the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project with BP and new FLNG deployments in Argentina. Investors should be aware of potential risks such as project delays, financing challenges, and global economic uncertainties that could impact Golar’s operations and financial outcomes.
