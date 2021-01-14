Golar LNG (GLNG) & Stonepeak Reach Agreement to Sell Hygo

Golar LNG Limited GLNG and Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II, a fund managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Stonepeak), have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (Hygo) to New Fortress Energy NFE. Hygo is a 50-50 joint venture between Golar LNG Limited, and the funds and entities managed by Stonepeak.



Per the merger agreement, New Fortress Energy will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hygo for 31.4 million of its own shares and $580 million in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of $3.1 billion and an equity value of $2.18 billion. Per the deal, Golar LNG Limited, which carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), will receive 18.6 million shares of New Fortress Energy and $50 million in cash, while Stonepeak will receive 12.7 million New Fortress Energy shares and $530 million in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.



Additionally, New Fortress Energy, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will acquire Golar LNG Partners LP in a deal with $1.9 billion enterprise value and $251 million equity value. For this transaction, New Fortress Energy will pay $3.55 per common unit in cash. This deal is also expected to close in the first half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB and Herc Holdings HRI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest and Herc Holdings have gained more than 58% and 99% in the last six months, respectively.

