Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $20.06, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 355%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.65 million, up 0.26% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $292.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.59% and +9.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.01% lower. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.83, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.