Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $25.13, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 4.99% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 11.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 2500% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.18 million, down 37.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $279.66 million. These totals would mark changes of -61.82% and -36.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% higher. Golar LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Golar LNG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.64, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

