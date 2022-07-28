Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $22.85, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had gained 0.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 442.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.66 million, down 13.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $399.63 million, which would represent changes of -44.85% and -9.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Golar LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.4.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

