Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $21.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 10.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 442.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $80.11 million, down 21.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $368.39 million, which would represent changes of -45.45% and -16.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.26% higher. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Golar LNG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.49, which means Golar LNG is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

