Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed the most recent trading day at $22.23, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 10.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.34% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 10.86% in that time.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $92.3 million, down 22% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $372.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.82% and -15.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.34% higher. Golar LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.03.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.