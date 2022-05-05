Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed the most recent trading day at $24.45, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had gained 2.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.3 million, down 22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $372.84 million. These totals would mark changes of -41.82% and -15.52%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.34% higher. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.43.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.