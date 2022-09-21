Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $25.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 11.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Golar LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.95 million, down 38.37% from the prior-year quarter.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $350.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40% and -20.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.32% higher. Golar LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Golar LNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.38, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.