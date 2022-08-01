Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $22.35, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had gained 1.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 7.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 11, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 471.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.71 million, down 12.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $411.28 million. These totals would mark changes of -40% and -6.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.19% higher within the past month. Golar LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.41, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

