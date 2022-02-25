Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Gain on Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Golar LNG Limited GLNG reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, following which shares of the company gained 1% at the close of business on Feb 24.



GLNG’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of 22 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. The bottom line improved more than 100% year over year.



Adjusted revenues of $115.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114 million. The top line dipped 2.8% year over year, primarily due to 9.7% decline in Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (“FLNG”) revenues. FLNG Hilli Episeyo maintained its 100% commercial uptime in the quarter under review.

While revenues from the shipping segment contributed approximately 45.6% to the top line, the FLNG unit contributed 49% to the company’s top line. Time and voyage charter revenues inched up 3.4% year over year to $52,440 million. Liquefaction services revenues came in at $56.41 million, down 9.7% year over year. Revenues from Vessel and other management fees increased 13.4% year over year to $6.2 million. Time Charter Equivalent earnings were $57,300 per day (on average) in the quarter under discussion compared with $48,800 in the year-ago quarter. TCE earnings improved 15.8% sequentially in the fourth quarter.



Vessel operating expenses increased marginally year over year to $26.26 million in the quarter. Total administrative expenses decreased 7.4% year over year to $7.9 million. Project-development expenses declined 78.8% year over year to $0.6 million in the reported quarter due to a decrease in FLNG front-end engineering and design costs.



Golar LNG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), exited the fourth quarter with total cash balance of $418.8 million, of which $268.6 million was unrestricted cash. As of Dec 31, 2021, its total debt (current and non-current) was $2.41 billion. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sectorial Snapshots

Let’s take a look at some of the other earnings releases by companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.



Expeditors International of Washington EXPD, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.66 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year. Results benefited from higher airfreight tonnage volumes.



Expeditors’ total revenues of $5,396.3 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,257 million and also increased significantly year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.



GATX Corporation GATX, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.58 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The bottom line surged more than 200% year over year.



GATX’s total revenues of $321 million increased 5.3% year over year, mainly on a 5.2% rise in lease revenues, which came in at $288.4 million. Lease revenues contributed 89.8% to the top line.



Werner Enterprises WERN, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line rose 27% on a year-over-year basis.



Werner’s total revenues of $765.2 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.1 million. The top line increased 23.4% on a year-over-year basis, primarily on higher revenues in the Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics segments.

