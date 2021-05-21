Golar LNG (GLNG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Golar LNG Limited GLNG reported first-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss. Low costs aided the bottom line.
Adjusted revenues of $118.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.4 million. Total operating revenues came in at $125.83 million, up 2.7% year over year owing to improved shipping performance. Notably, FLNG Hilli Episeyo maintained its 100% commercial uptime in the quarter under review.
Shipping revenues accounted for bulk (approximately 50%) of the company’s top line. Time and voyage charter revenues were nearly flat year over year at $62.87 million. Liquefaction services revenues came in at $54.40 million, flat year over year. Meanwhile, revenues from Vessel and other management fees surged 69.6% year over year to $8.56 million. Additionally, Time Charter Equivalent earnings were $61,700 per day in the quarter under discussion, compared with $61,900 in the year-ago period.
Golar LNG Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Golar LNG Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Golar LNG Limited Quote
Vessel operating expenses of $30.70 million inched up 1.5% year over year due to costs associated with unscheduled repairs and other factors.
Total administrative expenses dropped 17.2% year over year to $8.40 million. Project-development expenses of $1.63 million decreased 55.7% to $1.63 million.
The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), exited the first quarter with cash balance of $298.9 million, of which $149.9 million was unrestricted cash. As of Mar 31, 2021, its total debt (current and non-current) was $2.37 billion.
Sectorial Snapshot
Let’s take a look at some other earnings reports from companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.
Canadian National Railway Company CNI, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported first-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) of 97 cents per share (C$1.23), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. Quarterly revenues of $2,791.6 million (C$3,535 million) lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,813.1 million.
Landstar System LSTR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $1.61. Additionally, revenues of $1,287.5 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,142.5 million. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Southwest Airlines LUV, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, incurred a loss of $1.72 per share (excluding $1.91 from non-recurring items) in the first quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.82. Meanwhile, operating revenues of $2,052 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,031.7 million.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.