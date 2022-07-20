Golar LNG (GLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed the most recent trading day at $22.67, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 4.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 5.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Golar LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 442.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.66 million, down 13.27% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $399.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.85% and -9.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.04% higher within the past month. Golar LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.17, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

