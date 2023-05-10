Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $21.74, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 0.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.44% in that time.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Golar LNG is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.97 million, down 5.56% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $268.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.65% and +0.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.05% higher. Golar LNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Golar LNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.11.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

