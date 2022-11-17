Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 6.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 12.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 2500% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $64.95 million, down 38.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $270.88 million, which would represent changes of -63.03% and -38.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Golar LNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.67.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.