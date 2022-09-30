Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.92, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 13.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2500%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $64.95 million, down 38.37% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $270.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40% and -38.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.86, which means Golar LNG is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.