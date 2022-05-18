Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $23.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 4.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 6.88% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 26, 2022. On that day, Golar LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.3 million, down 22% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $372.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.82% and -15.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.42% higher. Golar LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Golar LNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.47.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GLNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

