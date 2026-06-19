Golar LNG (GLNG) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Golar LNG (GLNG). Shares have lost about 5.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Golar LNG due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Golar LNG Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Golar LNG reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

Quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents and increased year over year. Revenues of $137.55 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.3 million and improved 120% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $105.57 million improved 158% year over year.

GLNG exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.01 billion compared with $1.15 billion at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 81% to $2.70 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a first-quarter 2026 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1. As of Mar 31, 2026, GLNG had 101.8 million shares issued and outstanding.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.35% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Golar LNG has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Golar LNG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Golar LNG belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ecopetrol (EC), has gained 19.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Ecopetrol reported revenues of $7.73 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3.1%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares with $0.36 a year ago.

Ecopetrol is expected to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +523.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +61.7%.

Ecopetrol has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.