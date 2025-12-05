Golar LNG (GLNG) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Golar LNG (GLNG). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Golar LNG due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Golar LNG Limited before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Golar LNG Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Golar LNG reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassed the same.

Quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents and declined year over year. Revenues of $122.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.4 million and improved 89% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.42 million improved 41% year over year.

GLNG exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $611.17 million compared with $783.42 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 38% to $2.02 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a third-quarter 2025 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around Nov 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov 17.

As of Sep 30, 2025, 102.4 million shares are issued and outstanding. On Nov 4, 2025, GLNG’s board approved a new $150 million share buyback program. The previous buyback program was fully utilized when the company repurchased and subsequently cancelled 2.5 million shares in conjunction with the convertible bond offering in June 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -17.39% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Golar LNG has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Golar LNG has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Golar LNG is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Over the past month, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR reported revenues of $706.14 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +52.7%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares with $0.55 a year ago.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR is expected to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +478.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4.3%.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

