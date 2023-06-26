Golar LNG (GLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed the most recent trading day at $20.14, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 9.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.65 million, up 0.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $292.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +60.49% and +9.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.65% lower within the past month. Golar LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.88, which means Golar LNG is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

