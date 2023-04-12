Golar LNG (GLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $21.76, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 0.86% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.97 million, down 5.56% from the year-ago period.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $303.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.15% and +13.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.56% higher. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Golar LNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.29.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.