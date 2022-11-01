Golar LNG (GLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $27.31, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had gained 8.46% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 2500% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.95 million, down 38.37% from the prior-year quarter.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $270.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -63.03% and -38.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Golar LNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.33.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

