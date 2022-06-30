Golar LNG (GLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $22.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 13.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Golar LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 442.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.66 million, down 13.27% from the prior-year quarter.

GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $399.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.85% and -9.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.57% higher within the past month. Golar LNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Golar LNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.4, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

