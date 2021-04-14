Golar LNG (GLNG) CEO Puts Down Papers, Search on for Successor

Shares of Golar LNG GLNG have shed 8.2% of value since the news of resignation of its CEO Iain Ross surfaced on Apr 12. Even though the contractual termination period is six months, the final duration can be changed (lengthened or reduced) by mutual consent.

Successor to Ross is yet to be identified with the board looking for a new CEO. This uncertainty induced stock price depreciation after the company received the notice that its incumbent CEO was stepping down.

Notably, under Ross, the shipping company had inked a deal earlier in the year to sell its 50% stake in Hygo Energy Transition Limited and another 32% interest in Golar LNG Partners LP to New Fortress Energy for a total enterprise value (for the two companies) of approximately $5 billion.

The transactions, which will strengthen the company’s balance sheet, are anticipated to close shortly. It remains to be seen whether Ross’ departure at this point of time has any adverse impact on the impending sell-offs.

Despite being affected by Ross’ decision to quit, shares of Golar LNG have displayed an uptrend over the past year, driven by tailwinds like its cost-cutting efforts. Notably, the stock has gained 66.2% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s 36.6% increase.

Management will pin hopes on Ross’ successor to sustain the stock’s impressive run on the bourses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Golar LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Triton International Limited TRTN, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings HRI. While Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Triton, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 10%, 12% and 31.2%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Get Free Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Get Free Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.