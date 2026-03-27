Golar LNG (GLNG) Up 25.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Golar LNG (GLNG). Shares have added about 25.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Golar LNG due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Golar LNG Limited before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Golar LNG Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

Golar LNG reported

reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassed the same.

Quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents and remained flat year over year. Revenues of $132.8 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.1 million and improved 101% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $91 million improved 54% year over year.

GLNG exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.15 billion compared with $611.17 million at the end of the prior quarter. GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 80% to $2.72 billion.

GLNG’s board of directors approved a fourth-quarter 2025 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Mar 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar 9.

GLNG repurchased and cancelled 1.1 million shares during fourth quarter of 2025 at an average price of $37.76 per share under its $150.0 million share buyback program. As a result, $109 million shares remains available for repurchase. As of Dec 31, 2025, 101.3 million shares are issued and outstanding.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -32.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Golar LNG has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Golar LNG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.