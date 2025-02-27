GOLAR LNG Earnings Results: $GLNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOLAR LNG ($GLNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $65,470,000, missing estimates of $74,584,888 by $-9,114,888.
GOLAR LNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of GOLAR LNG stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 2,200,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,127,487
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 2,103,000 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,998,960
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,529,884 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,744,690
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,312,046 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,230,810
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,309,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,413,427
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,175,149 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,732,305
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,164,529 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,282,867
