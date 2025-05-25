GOLAR LNG Earnings Preview: Recent $GLNG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOLAR LNG ($GLNG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $66,956,706 and earnings of $0.22 per share.
GOLAR LNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of GOLAR LNG stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,583,156 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,114,096
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,618,193 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,475,152
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 1,522,700 shares (+1136.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,847,373
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,264,938 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,054,994
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,176,139 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,681,520
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,115,901 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,393,078
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP added 1,050,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,889,500
