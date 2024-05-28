News & Insights

Golar LNG Declares Q1 2024 Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

Golar LNG (GLNG) has released an update.

Golar LNG Limited has announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, with a record date of June 10, 2024, and an expected payment date around June 17, 2024. Shareholders with shares registered in Norway can anticipate receiving their dividends in NOK on or about June 19, 2024, due to new regulations. The company’s announcement follows its first quarter 2024 financial report released on May 28, 2024.

