Golar LNG Announces Strong Q1 2024 Results

Golar LNG Limited reported a net income of $55 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $64 million for Q1 2024, with their FLNG Hilli unit maintaining 100% uptime and FLNG Gimi ready for operations. The company is in detailed negotiations for a 20-year FLNG deployment, and the Board approved a dividend of $0.25 per share. Additionally, they’ve repurchased 0.7 million shares and are advancing towards a facility with improved financial terms.

