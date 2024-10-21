News & Insights

Golar LNG to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 21, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Golar LNG (GLNG) has released an update.

Golar LNG is set to unveil its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, with a live webcast presentation scheduled on the same day. Investors can access the webcast through the company’s website and participate in a Q&A session following the presentation. This event offers an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into Golar LNG’s financial performance and future outlook.

