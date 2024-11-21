Golar LNG About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GLNG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/25/24, Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/2/24. As a percentage of GLNG's recent stock price of $35.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Golar LNG Ltd to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when GLNG shares open for trading on 11/25/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.944 per share, with $39.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.20.

In Thursday trading, Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

